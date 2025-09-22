Caretaker killed by tiger at wildlife preserve in southeastern Oklahoma

HUGO, Okla. — (AP) — An animal handler was killed by a tiger under his care at a preserve for big cats in southeastern Oklahoma, the organization said Sunday.

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve said in a statement that Ryan Easley died Saturday in “an accident" involving a tiger at the property near Hugo, not far from the Texas border.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” the preserve said on its Facebook page. “Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with — one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”

All tours have been canceled until further notice, the statement said.

The preserve is a private facility where visitors can book tours to view tigers and see demonstrations on how the animals are trained and cared for, according to its website.

