Cal State Los Angeles protesters enter administration building, staff told to shelter in place

LOS ANGELES — Pro-Palestinian protesters at Cal State Los Angeles entered a campus building on Wednesday, taking over the ground floor, as "a small number" of administrators still inside were asked to shelter in place, campus officials said.

"I can confirm that there are still a small number of administrators in the building," said Erik Frost Hollins, a school spokesperson. "We are working through options to bring this fluid situation to the best resolution possible."

The offices in the Student Services Building include much of the campus administration, along with the eighth-floor office of President Berenecea Johnson Eanes. It was not immediately clear which staff members were sheltering in place in the building's upper floors.

"We have asked building employees to shelter in place and other employees have been asked to leave the campus," Frost Hollins said.

Protesters had moved chairs and other objects in front of the doors at the building, barricading the entrance, according to video from ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC-TV. The building appeared to have been marked with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

All classes and operations on the main campus were to be held remotely until further notice, the university said in an alert on its website.

