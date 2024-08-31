Caitlin Clark's career-high 31 points, 12 assists lead Fever to 100–81 win over Sky

In their fourth matchup of the 2024 WNBA season, the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, xx–xx. With the victory, the Fever won the season series, 3–1.

The Sky started off aggressively, running out to a 21–9 lead midway through the first quarter and looking like they might blow the Fever off the floor. But Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull helped Indiana cut the margin to 26–23 at the end of the quarter.

Caitlin Clark from waaaaaaaaay downtown 🎯 pic.twitter.com/eiydJVsmIv — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 31, 2024

Caitlin Clark hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 29–29 and followed up with another 3 for the lead. The Fever took control from there, soon building a 10-point lead. Chicago kept the game close throughout the third quarter, but Angel Reese and Michaela Onyenwere each getting four personal fouls affected the Sky's defensive effort.

Clark tallied a career-high 31 points (hitting 5-of-9 3-pointers) to lead all scorers, adding 12 assists. Mitchell followed with 23 and NaLyssa Smith added 14 points with seven rebounds.

Double-double history for Angel Reese 👏 pic.twitter.com/9POOJ591pR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 31, 2024

Reese scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her 23rd double-double of the season, breaking the WNBA record for a rookie previously held by Tina Charles. Michaela Onyenwere led the Sky with 20 points and Lindsay Allen added 19 with four rebounds and six assists. Kamilla Cardoso got 10 rebounds.

The Sky were without leading scorer Chennedy Carter (17.2 points per game), who missed the game due to health and safety protocols. Chicago also missed Carter's rugged defense against Clark.

Indiana improves its record to 16–16, reaching the .500 mark for the first time this season and leapfrogging the Phoenix Mercury for the No. 6 seed in the WNBA standings. (The Fever went 3–0 versus the Mercury this season.) Chicago drops to 11–20, holding a slight lead over the Atlanta Dream for the No. 8 seed (and final playoff spot) in the league.

Both the Fever and Sky play next on Sunday. Chicago has a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx at 3 p.m. ET, while Indiana faces the Dallas Wings at 4 p.m. ET.