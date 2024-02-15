Bystanders tackled suspected Kansas City gunman after shooting that left one dead and 21 injured: Witness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bystanders sprung into action as gunfire rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, which left one person dead and at least 21 others injured, according to authorities.

Alyssa Marsh-Contreras told ABC News her father, Paul Contreras, tackled a man believed to be a shooting suspect who appeared to be fleeing on foot; Contreras could be seen as one of the bystanders who tackled the man in a video obtained by ABC News.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed three people are detained and under investigation, in a press conference after the deadly shooting, which she called a "tragedy."

In video posted to X, two individuals can be seen tackling the suspect to the floor, pinning them down and repeatedly punching them until two police officers ran up and detained the suspect.

The shooting took place west of Union Station, near the garage, as Chiefs fans were leaving, according to Kansas City police.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said there were 600 Kansas City, Missouri Police Department officers and 250 officers from outside agencies present at the scene.

The mayor has spoken to the Kansas City Chiefs who clarified that their prayers are with everyone at the parade today and that their players, coaches and staff are all accounted for and safe.

About one million paradegoers were expected at Wednesday's celebration.

Paradegoer Arnold Sauther told KMBC-TV that when the rally ended, the Chiefs players went into Union Station, and fans followed to get autographs.

"I am angry," Graves said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson released a statement following the deadly shooting, saying, "I want to start with a thank you to Kansas City Police along with other state and local first responders who were able to quickly take two individuals into custody and provide critical care to victims following today's shooting."

"This was a tragic conclusion to a celebration we had all looked forward to," he wrote.

The mayor, who was at the parade with his wife and mother, was among the many who ran for safety.

