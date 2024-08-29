Busted waterline halts overnight lodging on Grand Canyon's South Rim ahead of busy Labor Day weekend

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — Breaks in a 12-and-a-half-mile long water main at Grand Canyon National Park that emerged on the heels of catastrophic flash flooding have prompted officials to halt overnight lodging on the canyon's South Rim ahead of what was expected to be a busy Labor Day weekend at one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

Four significant breaks have been discovered in the Transcanyon Waterline that supplies water from the canyon for use throughout the park, officials said.

The busted waterline has forced park officials to temporarily halt park concessions and overnight accommodations, including the El Tovar Hotel, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, Phantom Ranch, Delaware North's Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village, officials said.

"These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources. The goal is to restore full operational status for overnight guests on the South Rim as quickly as possible," National Park officials said in a statement.

It was unclear when water will be fully restored, but officials warned visitors the restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday.

As of Thursday, no water was being pumped to either the South or North Rims of the canyon, officials said.

Only dry camping will be allowed on the canyon's South Rim, where most campground spigots have been turned off, officials said. Faucets in bathrooms on the South Rim are still working, as well as spigots at the Mather Campground check-in kiosk on the South Rim, but officials are asking visitors to conserve water.

"We are asking residents and visitors to help conserve water by limiting showers to five minutes or less, turning off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth, flushing toilets selectively, washing laundry with full loads, and reporting leaks to the appropriate offices," park officials said.

The Grand Canyon will remain open for day use, but campfires and charcoal barbecues will be prohibited, officials said.

The announcement follows flash flooding this month that prompted more than 100 rescues, caused major damage to the small village of Supai at the bottom of the Grand Canyon and led to the death of a hiker who was washed away in the flood waters.

But park officials said challenges from the waterline issues were occurring before the Aug. 22 flash flooding.

The Transcanyon Waterline was built in the 1960s and officials believe it has exceeded its expected lifespan. Since 2010, there have been more than 85 major breaks in the waterline that have disrupted water delivery, park officials said.

The National Park Service recently started construction on a $208 million rehabilitation of the Transcanyon Waterline.

"This crucial investment in infrastructure will ensure the park can meet water supply needs for six million annual visitors and approximately 2,500 year-round residents," park officials said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.