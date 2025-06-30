Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to all counts in Idaho murder case, sparing him from death penalty

MOSCOW, ID — According to TMZ, the alleged suspect charged with the November 2022 slayings of four University of Idaho college students has pled guilty, sparing him from the death penalty.

Multiple sources are reporting Bryan Kohberger accepted a deal in exchange for him pleading guilty to committing the four murders and serving life.

The family of one of the victims, Kaylee Gonclaves, confirms the deal in a Facebook post.

A court hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 2. Prosecutors will recommend the sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

This turn of events comes four days after Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler of Idaho made a ruling that rejected Kohberger’s request to delay the murder trial.

This is a developing story.