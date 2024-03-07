Broncos will reportedly release All-Pro safety Justin Simmons

Justin Simmons will reportedly be released by the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN.

The Broncos safety, who spent eight seasons with the franchise since being drafted in the third-round of the 2016 draft, was the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Simmons cap hit of $18.25 million was the fourth-highest on the team, and by making the move, the Broncos will reportedly save $14.5 million, while dealing with a dead money hit of $3.75 million.

Denver is furiously trying to get itself under the cap before free agency begins next week. Ahead of its plans to release quarterback Russell Wilson and Simmons, Denver was $16 million over the cap to begin this week.

The 30 year old played in 118 games for Denver, but Simmons has yet to appear in a postseason game. He played for five head coaches and five defensive coordinators during his tenure.

Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time Second-team All-Pro, finishes his career in the Mile-High City with 608 tackles, 64 passes defended, 30 interceptions, five forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks and one touchdown.