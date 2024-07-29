Breaking down all the latest trades, who's next to make a deal + recapping the weekend in baseball

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Breaking down all the latest trades and who has yet to deal + recapping the weekend in baseball

With less than 48 hours to go until the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday at 6pm ET, there has been a flurry of moves being made by teams who are looking to bolster up their rosters for a sprint to the postseason. Some trades have been no-brainer’s and others may have caught us off guard. However, it's been one of the busiest pre-deadline action we've seen in a while.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are here to analyze all the trades that have gone down including the New York Yankees trading for Jazz Chisholm, the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies making deal, if the Tampa Bay Rays could’ve gotten a better deal for Isaac Paredes and Jerry Dipoto making yet another trade for his Seattle Mariners.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about which teams they’re surprised haven’t made any notable moves yet and which players are definitely going to be on the move before Tuesday. Jake & Jordan then recap all the action from MLB from the weekend.

(3:15) - All the latest trade news

(11:40) - O’s trade for pitching

(25:54) - Jake has a problem with the Rays

(31:52) - Jazz Chisholm is a Yankee

(42:58) - All the minor moves

(49:09) - Who’s next to deal?

(55:55) - Weekend recap

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts