Braves officially clinch sixth straight NL East title after 4-1 win over Phillies

The Atlanta Braves have officially clinched the NL East.

The Braves, who were already the first team in Major League Baseball to clinch a playoff berth this season, beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. That officially gave them the NL East title for the sixth straight year and a postseason bye to the NLDS.

The Atlanta Braves are 2023 NL East Champions! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/dIWxcZf5Sg — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 14, 2023

The Braves entered Wednesday’s game with a 95-50 record, which is the best in the league. They held a 16 game lead over the Phillies in the NL East, too, so the division title felt like it was only a matter of time. The Braves clinched their sixth straight postseason berth with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, which marked their second-longest streak in team history. The Braves won 11 straight NL East titles from 1995-05.

The Braves have undoubtedly been the best team in baseball this season, and several players have either tied or set new records in the process. Ronald Acuña Jr. set the team’s single season runs record with 132, which passed Dale Murphy's mark. Matt Olson matched Andruw Jones’ single-season home runs record with 51, which is also most in the league. The Braves set the NL record for home runs in a single season with 282, too, including one they got on Wednesday night from Austin Riley.

Riley got things started for Atlanta on Wednesday night with a two-run homer to center, which gave the Braves the advantage from the jump.

Though Bryson Stott hit an RBI single in the bottom of the inning for the Phillies, Riley hit Acuña in with a sacrifice fly in the third to maintain that two-run lead. They added another in the fourth after Kevin Pillar hit an RBI double, and rode that lead the rest of the way for the three-run win.

Braves starter Spencer Strider had nine strikeouts and allowed four hits in his seven innings and 110 pitches on the mound while picking up his 17th win this season. The Braves had eight hits as a team, and held Philadelphia scoreless outside of the first inning. The Phillies have lost five of their last seven games, but still entered Wednesday leading the National League wild card race.

The Braves have now won six of their last eight games, and won three of their four games against the Phillies this series. They have 16 games left in the regular season, starting with a three game run against the Miami Marlins before running it back with the Phillies in Atlanta next week.