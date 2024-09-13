National

Boar's Head to indefinitely close plant at center of deadly listeria outbreak

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
JARRATT, Va. — The Boar's Head plant in Virginia at the center of a deadly listeria outbreak is indefinitely closing, the company announced on Friday.

Boar's Head also said it has decided to permanently discontinue the sale of liverwurst, the deli meat tied to the multistate outbreak.

"We regret and deeply apologize for the recent Listeria monocytogenes contamination in our liverwurst product," Boar's Head said in a press release on Friday. "We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to prevent such an incident from ever happening again."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

