Blinken urges Israel to protect Gaza civilians as death toll climbs: Full coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

• Israel's ground assault continued Friday with troops tightening their "encirclement" around Gaza City, an IDF spokesman said.

• International calls for a ceasefire are growing louder as the civilian death toll in Gaza climbs.

• The U.S. is calling for a "humanitarian pause" while warning Israel it doesn't have long before international support erodes.

• Israel has so far rejected such calls in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 people dead.

• More than 9,200 people — including thousands of children — have since been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

