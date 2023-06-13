Bills WR Stefon Diggs not at mandatory minicamp, which has Sean McDermott 'very concerned'

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs skipped the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, which appeared to surprise Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott said he's "very concerned" with Diggs' absence, but didn't elaborate as to why Diggs didn't show up. Diggs reportedly was at the team facilities on Monday for pre-minicamp medical testing though, according to WGRZ's Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci.

Yikes #Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed that WR Stefon Diggs is NOT at mandatory minicamp, ‘very concerned’ 😳 he then refused to get into the details 🎥 @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xRhHnf7Mtz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 13, 2023

Things got even more confusing Tuesday after Diggs' agent said the receiver would "be there for the entirety of the minicamp" and also told NFL Network that "there are things being worked out — on the way to being worked out." CBS Sports' Josina Anderson later reported that Diggs and the Bills had private conversations and that the two sides are "on the same page" despite McDermott's alarming response.

Bills players chimed, too. Edge rusher Von Miller said he isn't worried about Diggs' situation because Diggs told him recently that he wanted to win a Super Bowl in Buffalo. Quarterback Josh Allen later added that Diggs and the Bills were working on "not football-related" things.

"Stef, he's my guy," Allen said. "Excuse my ... I [expletive] love him. He's a brother of mine. This does not work, what we're doing here, without him."

It's unclear exactly what Diggs' situation entails and if there's even a contractual conflict brewing between him and the Bills. He signed a four-year, $96 million extension with Buffalo during the 2022 offseason and he'll make $70 million guaranteed over the life of that deal, per Over The Cap. Diggs restructured that deal this past March to save Buffalo $5.4 million in salary cap.

He has also posted 1,000-yard seasons for five consecutive years and is tied for first with 338 receptions since the Bills traded for him in 2020. Diggs ranks fourth in receiving yards and fifth in receiving touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Dating back to 2017 — when he was still with the Minnesota Vikings — Diggs has lost in the divisional round of the playoffs three times and the conference championship twice. When the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC divisional round, 27-10, Diggs sent out a series of tweets that indicated his displeasure with the team's inability to win when it mattered most.

Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

He was also seen frustrated with Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the Bengals game. Allen finished with only 264 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He scored the Bills' only touchdown on a 1-yard run. Diggs, meanwhile, finished the game with four receptions for 35 yards on a game-high 10 targets.

While money or his role might not be an issue, winning could be.

Again, it's hard to tell why Diggs isn't at camp. It's probably not a holdout since his contract is among the highest at his position and it would cost the Bills $13.2 million to trade him. But Diggs still appears unhappy for some reason.