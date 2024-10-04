Bills vs. Texans preview & 2025 Mock Draft: will Travis Hunter go to the Dolphins? | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview the most interesting NFL matchups of Week 5. The Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills but will it ultimately be a QB vs. QB battle? The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are headed overseas to play in London in a Sam Darnold “revenge game” and just how worried are we about the Dallas Cowboys’ defense going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Then, it’s a way-too-early 2025 mock draft as Nate & Charles give their top 10 picks. How early are they taking some of college football’s brightest stars like Colorado’s Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward, and more?

(3:18) Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

(17:06) New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs

(27:03) New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings

(36:39) Dallas Cowboys defense wellness check

(42:11) 2025 NFL mock draft

