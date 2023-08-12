Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns to game action for first time since cardiac arrest

There are many milestones for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in his return from a scary cardiac arrest on the field last season.

He had already returned to practice in pads, but getting back in game action had to feel like a pretty big deal. After the Bills scored an early touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, Hamlin was on the kickoff team. It was a moment worth celebrating.

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

Hamlin played safety on the defense after that and was in on a couple tackles his first series, including being a part of a stop on fourth-and-1. On one play Hamlin raced up from his safety position to meet Colts running back Evan Hull in the hole for the tackle. It was good to see Hamlin playing like he did before his scary moment.

Late last season, Hamlin made a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals, got up and then collapsed. A team of medical professionals worked to revive Hamlin. The game was postponed, and Hamlin became the biggest story in the sports world. He became an inspiration to many this offseason.

Preseason football doesn't count in the standings, but Hamlin just being back in game action was a milestone moment for him.