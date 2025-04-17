Bills, CB Tre'Davious White reportedly reach 1-year, $6.8 million deal to bring him back to Buffalo

Tre’Davious White is headed back to Buffalo.

The Bills struck a one-year, $6.8 million deal with the cornerback on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. White split time last season with both the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, though he was on a one-year deal.

Bills and CB Tre White reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $6.8 million, per his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @UniSportsMgmt. White now returns to Buffalo, where he played from 2017-‘23 and was a two-time Pro-Bowl selection.



Conner and Bills GM… pic.twitter.com/RwZ5XrhWs7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2025

White got his start in the league with the Bills, who took him with the No. 27 overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the team, where he quickly became a staple in their defense. The two-time Pro Bowler racked up 311 total tackles and 18 interceptions throughout his time with the team.

White then signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason, though they dealt him to the Ravens ahead of the deadline. He finished with 22 total tackles over 11 games.

