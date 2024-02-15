Bill O'Brien hired by Boston College, expanding college tournaments & poor flight etiquette

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to discussions surrounding expansion for the NCAA’s college basketball tournaments and the College Football Playoff.

The college leaders are meddling again and the guys are not happy about it. This time the college basketball championship tournament is drawing attention. After rumblings about possible expansion, the crew explains why expanding the field would be a mistake.

On the football side, the CFP could be expanding before the next format even begins. Conference commissioners and the CFP committee are still not in unison about the automatic qualifier rules. Dan, Pat & Ross explain what this means for college football going forward.

After news of Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliot leaving to coach at the University of South Carolina, the podcast begins to dissect the trend of Group of Five head coaches leaving their teams to take a different role at a high-level Power Five program.

Meanwhile, in other coaching carousel news, Boston College has finished their head coaching search by hiring former Alabama and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The crew breaks down the hire with optimism for O’Brien, who could be a great fit for the Eagles.

Lastly, The People's Court takes on a restless airline passenger & bugs on a plane.

1:00 - Should the college basketball national championship tournament expand?

26:12 - Will we see another CFP expansion soon?

37:06 - More Group of Five coaches are leaving for Power Five jobs

45:40 - Bill O’Brien hired by Boston College

52:52 - The People’s Court: Sick on a plane

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts