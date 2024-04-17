National

Bill Belichick joining "The Pat McAfee Show" as 2024 NFL Draft analyst

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Victory Parade BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 5: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick rides on a duck boat during the New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory parade in Boston on Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo by Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Bill Belichick doesn't have an NFL coaching job, but he won't be spending the 2024 NFL Draft alone. He's joining up with Pat McAfee and his merry band of self-described "idiots."

McAfee announced on his Wednesday show that the former longtime New England Patriots head coach and GM would lend his expertise to ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on draft night, providing expertise on all the picks as they come in.

"So incredibly pumped and thankful that you'll be joining us next Thursday night in Detroit for the countdown and for the draft," McAfee said, before asking Belichick if he had ever imagined he'd be spending his first post-coaching draft night with "a bunch of idiots."

"Why did you agree to do this with us? We're so incredibly thankful."

Seated in front of an enormous display of his numerous Super Bowl trophies ("That's my bling," he joked at one point), Belichick was all smiles, which is still weird to see after over 20 years of mostly frowns and scowls.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it from the other side," Belichick said. "It'll be fun to be in Detroit, be with you guys, and get your expertise."

Belichick burst into laughter when he said the word "expertise," so he understands the tone of the show. But true to form, he also provided useful information that's relatable to experienced and newer fans alike.

He also chatted with Adam "Pacman" Jones about the new special teams rules the NFL has implemented for the 2024 season, and showed that his incredible football mind is good for more than just running an NFL team. He also uses it to hold grudges and make jokes.

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on April 25, airing on ESPN.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!