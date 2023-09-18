Bill Belichick shows disdain for officiating with disgusted challenge flag spike

Bill Belichick had had enough.

The New England Patriots head coach was displeased with a spot on a third down run against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Then a referee forced him to move. Belichick let his feelings be known with his red challenge flag.

After seeing the spot short of the line of gain, Belichick pulled his challenge flag from his right sock and contemplated using it. As he mulled over his options, an official moved a sideline chain on the boundary line, forcing Belichick to move from his spot. This appeared to push him over the edge in his decision to indeed use his red challenge flag.

Belichick emphatically spiked the flag in the direction of the nearby referee, signaling that yes, he would like replay officials to take a close look. And that he was disgusted with the entire situation.

The Patriots trailed the Dolphins, 17-3 at the time of the play in question, adding to Belichick's ire. Sadly, for Belichick, his challenge was overruled. It remained fourth down.

The Patriots went for it and got the first down on a Mac Jones sneak. One play later, Jones threw an interception to Xavien Howard.

Things just aren't like they used to be in New England.