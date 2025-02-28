National

Bill Belichick, North Carolina to reportedly be featured on offseason version of 'Hard Knocks'

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports
La Salle v North Carolina CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels addresses the crowd during halftime in the game against the La Salle Explorers at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 14, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The offseason version of "Hard Knocks" will go in a different direction for its second year. According to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, the HBO show will not feature an NFL team, but instead will follow Bill Belichick and the University of North Carolina football team during his first season leading the program.

Per Glasspiegel, NFL Films was unsuccessful in finding an NFL team that wanted to be featured on the show. Last summer, the New York Giants were the focus and it could not have gone any worse for the franchise as viewers got to see inside the building as they lost running back Saquon Barkley in free agency to their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the NFL scouting combine this week that no teams asked him about the experience being on the show.

"I think I know what I would tell them" Schoen joked.

Belichick was hired by the Tar Heels in December after he spent the 2024 season in various media jobs after parting ways with New England Patriots following 24 seasons in charge.

The Patriots never featured on "Hard Knocks" during Belichick's time in New England.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!