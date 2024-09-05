Big 12 'pauses' expansion discussions with UConn

UConn isn’t heading to the Big 12 in the near future.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement Thursday that the conference was "pausing" expansion discussions with the Huskies. The conference had been pursuing UConn to join as a member in basketball and other sports as soon as 2026 before football would join five years later. UConn currently plays football as an independent.

"As commissioner, it is my responsibility to explore a variety of value-creating opportunities on behalf of the Big 12," Yormark said in a statement. "Following detailed discussions with my conference colleagues alongside UConn leadership, we have jointly decided to pause our conversations at this time. We will instead focus our attention and resources to ushering in this new era of college athletics."

According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger on Aug. 23, the conference and UConn were in "serious negotiations" ahead of a presentation to Big 12 presidents that occurred before the football season began.

As football has largely driven conference realignment over the past 15 years in college sports, Yormark hasn’t been shy about the value of basketball. Adding UConn would do much more for the conference in both men’s and women’s basketball than it would for football. The Big 12 is already arguably the toughest and deepest men’s basketball conference in the country — and that was before Arizona joined with Arizona State, Colorado and Utah this summer. Adding the two-time defending national champions would make it ridiculously tough.

It seems clear, however, that the Big 12 as a whole wasn’t too keen on the idea of adding UConn right away. It’s hard to imagine a pause in discussions if the conference was in favor of the Huskies joining.

It’s also worth considering Fox’s role as well. The network has the rights to Big East basketball as well as Big 12 football games. The Huskies are the most valuable Big East school for the network. Losing UConn basketball games wouldn’t be worth a few football games per season.