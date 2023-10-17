National

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza braces for potential invasion: Live updates

By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News
By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

President Biden will visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday as a show of solidarity as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

The White House said that the president will "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack" before traveling to Jordan, where he will meet with leaders from Egypt and Palestine to "discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza."

Biden's trip to Israel comes as the situation in Gaza grows more and more dire. At least 2,800 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday, while Israeli officials say at least 1,300 Israelis are dead. U.S. officials have said at least 30 Americans are among the overall toll, with another 13 missing.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!