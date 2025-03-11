Bengals reportedly keeping DE Joseph Ossai on 1-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals will re-sign free-agent defensive end Joseph Ossai to a one-year, $7 million contract, NFL Network reports. A three-year veteran with the Bengals, Ossai played in all 17 games last season, including three starts. He tallied five sacks, 15 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and 46 total tackles.

Keeping Ossai seemed like a necessary move for the Bengals, who already lost fellow DE Sam Hubbard to retirement and are reportedly considering trading star DE Trey Hendrickson, who led the the NFL in sacks last season.

Ossai, at age 24, is young and cheap, making it a very doable contract for Cincinnati to absorb.