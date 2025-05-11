Barcelona defeats Real Madrid in high-scoring El Clasíco, despite Kylian Mbappé hat trick

On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off once again — and once again, Barcelona came out on top. In a high-scoring edition of the iconic El Clasíco matchup, Barcelona took a 4-3 win despite a hat trick from Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

Barcelona has ruled the rivalry this season: The club has defeated Real Madrid four times this season, starting with a 4-0 La Liga victory in October. Subsequent victories in the Supercopa de España and Copa del Ray further proved Barcelona's dominance this year.

Mbappé struck first with an early penalty kick in the fifth minute after an ill-timed tackle gave him a chance from the spot, and then struck again in the 14th minute off an excellent assist from Vinícius Júnior.

But then Barcelona started to pull away. Defender Eric Garcia struck first in the 19th minute, followed by three Barça goals in less than 15 minutes: one from 17-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal in the 32nd minute, and then two from Raphinha after 34 and 45 minutes.

LAMINE YAMAL AND RAPHINHA BOTH SCORE WITHIN TWO MINUTES OF EACH OTHER TO COMPLETELY TURN ELCLÁSICO AROUND FOR BARCA! 3-2!

Mbappé came back with another in the 70th minute to bring the score to 4-3, completing his hat trick. But Real Madrid couldn't break through Barcelona's defense, as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny made a number of key saves to hold the lead.

Barcelona midfielder Fermín Lopez nearly made it 5-3 in stoppage time, but his goal was called back due to a handball in the run-up. Barcelona instead settled for a one-goal victory, and El Clasíco bragging rights for another year.

Barcelona is currently at the top of the La Liga standings with 82 points, while Real Madrid sits in second with 75. With three matches remaining in the regular season, Barcelona only needs one win to secure the La Liga title.