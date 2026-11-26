Many bands set to perform at the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City were forced to quickly adjust schedules, hotel stays and travel after a massive storm prompted organizers to postpone the iconic holiday celebration.

Citing safety concerns for participants and spectators, New York City officials, the NYPD and Macy's announced on Wednesday that the 100th annual parade would instead take place on Saturday.

Despite the weather-induced setback, this once-in-a-lifetime experience for so many of the performing groups meant strategizing and fundraising on social media so that the show could go on.

The Pride of Pearland High School Band and Color Guard from Texas raised enough funds in under 24 hours to help cover the unexpected costs of extra days in the Big Apple. The group's director confirmed to ABC News that band members are ready to go for Saturday, marking their first Macy's parade experience.

Ryan Demkovich, director of bands at Pearland High School, told ABC News he had to act fast to keep his talented squad in town.

"My brain quickly started shifting into trying to figure out what needed to be done to help us be able to stay and not forfeit this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these kids," he said. "Thankfully we have an incredible team of people and the best trip company that were instrumental in making this happen."

Demkovich said this trip had been in the works since September of 2025.

"Through the unbelievable generosity of thousands of donors and businesses we were able to raise over $350,000 to make this a reality," he said of the community's support.

The biggest challenge facing many groups that traveled in for the festivities was "finding the hotel and transportation accommodations for a group that largely exceeds 500," according to Demkovich.

"The most helpful thing was the incredible generosity of our incredible Pearland and Houston communities, in addition to the people all over the country who gave to make this dream a reality," he said. "Even people on the street in New York were giving kids cash once they heard the news."

He added, "Life throws curveballs at us all the time and some things are just out of our control. Choosing the right attitude and opting to turn a negative into a positive situation is making all the difference in the ability to make this positively memorable for everyone involved."

Other groups like the Concord Community High School's Marching Minutemen of Elkhart, Indiana, were already planning to be in New York through the weekend.

"The band was already scheduled to be in the New York area through Saturday, so the students are able to take part in the rescheduled parade," Bryan Golden, Concord High School director of music, said in an announcement on Facebook.

"Our students have spent months preparing for this performance, and I’m proud of the work they’ve put in together," Golden continued. "We're excited they still get to march in New York City, and we know there will be a lot of people back home cheering them on."

For others, scheduling conflicts meant they would unfortunately have to miss this year's parade entirely.

The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band announced that after conversations with the Macy's parade team, "we made the decision to return to Tuscaloosa to perform in the Iron Bowl and cheer on the Crimson Tide."

"While we are disappointed to miss the parade, we support the decision to postpone this great holiday tradition so it can be conducted safely," the university said in a statement.

The Macy's Thanksgiving parade is now scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

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