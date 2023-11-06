Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend (November 3-5)

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. Running backs can kick, too

13. 🏈 Dare Ogunbowale, a running back thrust into kicking duty, hits the go-ahead field goal!pic.twitter.com/f30ockDH5m — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

12. Célio Pompeu from distance

11. One-handed TD grab

11. 🏈 WHAT A CATCH BY INDIANA'S DONAVEN MCCULLEY!!!pic.twitter.com/dzTf0Z4ppn — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

10. Throw it down, young man!

10. 🏀 Jaden Hardy SLAMpic.twitter.com/lXefRt40hI — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

9. Everybody loves a good flea flicker

9. 🏈 USC with the flea flicker!pic.twitter.com/pJPYCblJYC — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

8. What a play by Morgan Hentz of Athletes Unlimited

8. 🏐 What a play by Morgan Hentz!pic.twitter.com/xa4hMkbuS1 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

7. Tre Harris!

7. 🏈 Tre Harris does his best OBJ impressionpic.twitter.com/BtQFq7zLQm — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

6. Curry to Payton

5. Backyard football vibes

4. Are you kidding me with this goal?

4. 🏑 UNC's Ryleigh Heck air-dribbles and scores! Amazing playpic.twitter.com/FXDchEy1lL — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

3. Stengel's gorgeous game-winner

3. ⚽️ Katie Stengel sends Gotham to the NWSL championship game!!! Can't hit it much better than thatpic.twitter.com/wQH4p0FOlr — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

2. Tip catch to win it!

2. 🏈 UT Martin's Zoe Roberts with the tip catch to win it!pic.twitter.com/x6uEu1l6b2 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

1. Sensational catch

1. 🏈 Kansas WR Quentin Skinner with a contender for catch of the year. Wowwwwwwwpic.twitter.com/olz719Qhff — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 6, 2023

Sign up for Yahoo Sports AM to get top plays delivered straight to your inbox, along with all the stats and storylines you need to start your day.