Authorities search for a man who might be linked to the Kentucky highway shootings that wounded five

LONDON, Ky. — (AP) — Authorities were searching Sunday for a man who may have been linked to the shooting of nine vehicles and wounding of five people on a highway in rural southeastern Kentucky.

Although they said they could not yet name him a suspect in Saturday's shootings along busy Interstate 75, authorities said they consider 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch a “person of interest" and were searching for him in a remote area of rugged and hilly terrain north of London, a community of about 8,000 people roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Lexington.

“We’re going to go in and we’re going to find this guy,” Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, a spokesperson for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters Sunday.

Authorities consider Couch, who is white, to be armed and dangerous, and they cautioned members of the public who might spot him not to approach him.

Acciardo said authorities were notified at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday about gunshots along the highway near exit 49. An individual who was “off that exit” fired multiple rounds into the northbound and southbound lanes, striking nine vehicles and wounding five people, he said.

“When our first two units got to the scene there, they said it was a madhouse: people on the sides of the road, emergency flashers going, bullet holes, windows shot out, nine vehicles shot. Can you imagine that? Just chaotic,” Acciardo said during a news conference.

The wounded were hospitalized in stable condition early Sunday. Some had “very serious” injuries, including one person who was shot in the face, Acciardo said.

Residents of Laurel County were on edge as authorities searched on foot Sunday in a remote wooded area near the highway that has only one business and a few houses nearby. London Laurel Rescue squad sent a drone to assist. State lawmakers from Laurel County urged residents in the area to stay home during the search.

“We had numerous calls throughout the county and we’re still getting them this morning," Acciardo said, of calls from concerned community members. “This is a remote area. If he was going to target some place that he wanted to do something like this, it was the perfect spot.”

Authorities believe there was only one shooter, and Acciardo said they do not think the shooting was sparked by road rage. Authorities released a photo of Couch and warned residents to be on the lookout, but Acciardo cautioned that they “have not determined that this is the individual that fired the weapon.”

“We do have the area contained right now. It’s a very fluid investigation. Our people are still on the scene. Our special response team is there. We are trying to find a shooter there,” he said.

In an video update on Facebook late Saturday night, London Mayor Randall Weddle tried to calm fears. He urged residents to call 911 if they hear or see anything suspicious near their homes.

“We’re asking folks please do not go outside your home shooting because we might have first responders in that area. It's important to know you are safe. We have multiple agencies in this community, in the city of London and in Laurel County," Weddle said.

Weddle said searchers “know the general area where this individual is,” but he would not release specific details.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. “Please pray for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.