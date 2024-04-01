Authorities search for suspected gunman after one killed, five injured in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Nashville, Tennessee, said they are searching for a man, Anton Rucker, 46, who is suspected of a shooting during an Easter brunch.

One man was killed and five others were hurt "non-critically" in Sunday's shooting, authorities said. Police later identified the man who died as Allen Beachem, 33.

Around 3 p.m. ET an altercation occurred between two men while brunch was being served at Roasted in Nashville, Don Aaron, the public relations director for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said at a media briefing Sunday night.

As the altercation escalated, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, Aaron said. He added that authorities believe the deceased was the other party involved in the altercation with the alleged gunman. Only the alleged shooter brandished a weapon.

One of the injured suffered a graze wound, though it was not clear if the person had been shot or became injured by scraping against something.

A total of eight people were transported from the scene, including the decedent.

Authorities have no information that the two men knew each other.

Police released photos of the suspect on X (formerly known as Twitter) Sunday, and asked people to call the authorities if they have any information.

Detectives are currently working to "determine a motive" for the suspected gunman opening fire at a restaurant on Garfield St.

"Shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Gunman fled in this Mercedes GLS 450. Know him? 615-862-8600," read a post on the Metropolitan Nashville Police's X page.

At Sunday night's press briefing, Aaron said police believe they have identified the alleged gunman but were not releasing his name at that time. Rucker's name and photograph were later released in a statement on social media.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.