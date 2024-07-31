Authorities hunt for suspects involved in illegal elk poaching after four found dead

NEW YORK — Four elk were shot and killed in a poaching incident at a national park, according to authorities.

Redwood National and State Park rangers and wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are now asking for the public’s help in “an investigation of elk poaching,” after four dead elk were discovered on July 21 near the Williams Ridge area along Bald Hills Road, according to a statement from the National Park Service released on Tuesday.

“An investigation determined that the four elk had been killed and no meat had been taken,” NPS officials said. “The area where the elk were killed is located within Redwood National Park, where hunting is prohibited by federal and state law. Officers also determined that lead shot was used to shoot the elk. Lead poisoning from ingestion of lead ammunition is the single largest threat to free-flying California condors.”

The Yurok Tribe, in partnership with Redwood National and State Parks and other agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and California Department of Parks and Recreation, have only reintroduced California condors to the region two years ago and officials are now concerned about their wellbeing since “poaching and illegal game killing pose a grave danger to the birds,” according to NPS.

Redwood National and State Parks in California contain 133,000 acres of federal and state land in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties, NPS said.

“Seven elk herds call Redwood National and State Parks home. The Roosevelt elk (Cervis elaphus roosevelti), is the largest of the six recognized subspecies of elk in North America; they once inhabited areas from southern British Columbia to Sonoma County, Calif,” officials said in their statement announcing the poaching investigation.

“Roosevelt elk in California persist today only in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties and western Siskiyou County,” authorities said. “Tourists from all over the world and Californians alike enjoy the opportunity to see Roosevelt elk within their historical home range at Redwood National and State Parks. Park rangers are committed to protecting these amazing animals and urge the public to help them in this effort.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact park officials at 707-465-7751 or call the park’s anonymous crime tip line at 707-765-7353.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.