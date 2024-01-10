Auburn fans celebrate Nick Saban's retirement by rolling Toomer's Corner

The retirement of Nick Saban was bound to inspire a lot of feelings, in many directions. That it came so suddenly on Wednesday, only added to a frenetic day in college football after the news broke.

Of course, there was only elation at Auburn, where fans had been dealing with a juggernaut about 150 miles away for the last 17 seasons. The Tigers gave Saban more than his fair share of losses — 38% of his regular season losses, in face — but the idea of no longer having to recruit against the man and beat him every year had to feel good.

So good, in fact, that some fans on the ground in Auburn responded by rolling Toomer's Corner, their tradition every time their team posts a win. Which they basically just did.

There really is no greater compliment than this from your rival.

Some current and former Auburn players had similar thoughts.

Wow never thought I would see the day. — keldric faulk (@FaulkKeldric) January 10, 2024

lots of free agent football fans otw… — Kam (@_BigHomieKam) January 10, 2024

Oh happy day 🎶

OH HAPPY DAYYYYYYYY — Chandler Wooten (@ItsMeWootang) January 10, 2024

It’s our turn now @AuburnFootball — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) January 10, 2024

On the Tuscaloosa side, there was nothing but bittersweet praise for a coach with a strong argument as the greatest to ever manage a college football sideline. There might have also been a little worry.

Best to ever do it 🐐 — Terrion “𝔾ℍ𝕆𝕊𝕋" Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) January 10, 2024

🥲 — Olaus Alinen (@alinen_olaus) January 10, 2024

Damnnn — Earl Little Jr (@EarlLittleJr1) January 10, 2024

The goat 🫡 — shazz preston (@shazzpreston7) January 10, 2024

Damn — Dezz Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) January 10, 2024

DAMN… — yhonzae pierre (@YhonzaeP) January 10, 2024

Many former Alabama players were more effusive in their praise.

Coach Saban is the GOAT!! Thanks for believing in a young man from Flint, Michigan. Helped me become a champion on the field, but more importantly a champion in LIFE. Enjoy retirement Coach, you earned that!! Love you Coach Saban, ROLL TIDE!! 🥹🥲 pic.twitter.com/VJ5KzUcHu3 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 10, 2024

Enjoy retirement Nicky my boy! Hell of a damn coaching career. Thanks for helping so many young men reach their goals and dreams #RMFT pic.twitter.com/jJVGqAnoZJ — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 10, 2024

The Greatest of All Time. 🐐 https://t.co/tTGapztxiq — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 10, 2024

built by bama



happy retirement 🐐 pic.twitter.com/nne7nhTvEt — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) January 10, 2024

Former Alabama star and current Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey approached it from a different direction.

I would have been in that portal so fast after I heard Saban retiring lol — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 10, 2024

Saban's coaching peers also had some kind praise, including from Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

It was a true honor to coach against you throughout the years. Enjoy your retirement! pic.twitter.com/Lju1bGBCi9 — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) January 10, 2024

The 2 GOAT’s! Would not be where I am today without these two men as mentors! Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/JTJCgOdYbN — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) January 10, 2024

WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024

Sanders' son, meanwhile, started recruiting.

👀 Alabama players tap n — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) January 10, 2024

The media, from reporters to analysts to influencers, were predictably all over the story as well, but the AL.com Alabama beat reporter best captured the suddenness of the news.