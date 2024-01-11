Attorney: Mikey Williams chose to transfer because Memphis did not make his return 'a priority'

The attorney for Mikey Williams says that the former top recruit and social media sensation entered the transfer portal this week because the University of Memphis had shown that his rejoining the basketball program was “not a priority.”

In a statement sent to Yahoo Sports on Wednesday night, attorney Troy P. Owens said that Williams hoped to be able to play for Memphis this season after reaching a plea deal in his gun case on November 30.

Owens said that weeks went by and Williams stopped receiving responses from Memphis about his status. Then Williams learned the committee that was reviewing his situation would also decide if he would be allowed to play for Memphis during the 2024-25 basketball season.

“This was not something that Mr. Williams even thought was up for discussion,” Owens said. “This caused him to take immediate action to protect the prospect of him playing collegiate basketball in the 2024-2025 season.”

Williams put his basketball career in jeopardy last spring when he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Angry that visitors unexpectedly showed up late at night to the $1.2 million hilltop home he owns east of San Diego, Williams allegedly threatened to shoot them. Then he allegedly fired a handgun at their vehicle as they drove away, damaging the trunk and rear windshield but leaving all six occupants unharmed.

The nine felony charges that Williams initially faced carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, but his attorneys were able to negotiate a plea deal to help him avoid jail time.

The plea deal requires Williams to complete 80 hours of community service and attend cognitive behavior therapy, gun safety and anger management classes. If he successfully completes those conditions and has no new legal issues before his August 12 sentencing hearing, the single felony charge against Williams will be converted to a misdemeanor.

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway voiced support for Williams throughout his legal battle, but Williams did not practice or play for the Tigers. The heralded incoming freshman was enrolled in online classes and remained on the roster but did not have access to team facilities or activities.

Owens said that Williams’ decision to leave Memphis was a product of his desire to “protect his athletic future.”

“Had the committee ruled that Mr. Williams could NOT play in the 2024-2025 season, he faced the possibility of missing two years of basketball,” Owens said. “This was not something that Mr. Williams was willing to risk.”

News of Williams departure came on the same day that his former high school JJ Taylor also announced he was leaving Memphis and entering the transfer portal. Williams committed to Memphis in November 2022 at the same time as Taylor, a fellow four-star prospect.

Williams’ transfer has drawn outsized attention in Memphis and beyond because of his social media fame.

Once a young phenom trumpeted as the best player in the 2023 class, Williams amassed more than one million social media followers before he played his first high school basketball game. He became one of the early faces of the name, image and likeness era, signing a lucrative first-of-its-kind endorsement deal with Puma as a junior in high school.

Even before his arrest, however, Williams’ star had begun to fade. Williams plummeted to No. 71 in Rivals’ final Class of 2023 rankings after he stopped participating in major grassroots events and underwhelmed during his senior season. Many major colleges stopped recruiting him and interest from NBA scouts cooled.

It’s unclear what Williams’ next step will be. Owens did not immediately respond to questions from Yahoo Sports about what colleges have reached out to Williams or whether he will explore turning pro and playing in the G-League.