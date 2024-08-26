Attendee dies on 1st day of Burning Man Festival, cause of death not released

LOVELOCK, Nev. — Authorities are investigating the death of a female attendee who died on the first day of the Burning Man Festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

Burning Man’s emergency services personnel found the victim unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Burning Man Project. Deputies responded and confirmed her death, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said.

"This death will remain under investigation until a Cause and Manner can be determined, which will be updated at the conclusion of an autopsy," Allen said in a statement.

Her name and age have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss," festival organizers said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate. ... Out of respect for the privacy of the grieving family, we will not be providing further details at this time."

This year's Burning Man festival runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2. About 80,000 people attend Burning Man each year, according to the festival's website.

Last year's festival was marred by torrential rains, with thousands mired in mud and told to stay in place and conserve food until they could safely exit the festival grounds.

