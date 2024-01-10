ATF director targeted with swatting call over the holidays: Sources

WASHINGTON — The director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is the latest public official to fall victim to a swatting incident, according to law enforcement sources.

Steven Dettelbach was swatted at his home over the holidays, sources confirmed to ABC News.

Local law enforcement quickly engaged with the ATF security detail and determined there was no threat to the director, sources said.

ATF declined to comment.

Dettelbach was appointed by President Joe Biden and sworn in as director in July 2022.

Dettelbach joins special counsel Jack Smith and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan as the latest swatting victims.

Special counsel Smith was targeted with a swatting call at his Maryland home on Christmas Day, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Montgomery County Police quickly engaged with the U.S. Marshals and determined there was no threat to Smith, sources said.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate election interference and mishandling of classified documents.

Chutkan, the federal judge who is overseeing former President Donald Trump's federal case in Washington D.C. was swatted on Sunday, according to law enforcement sources.

The U.S. Marshals who protect both Smith and Chutkan declined to comment and the special counsel's office declined to comment.

