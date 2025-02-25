Arrest warrant issued for wife of murdered California fire captain

CALIFORNIA — An arrest warrant has been issued in the murder of a fire captain in California, who was stabbed multiple times in her own home on Feb. 17, according to officials.

Investigators concluded that 54-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, is suspected of fatally stabbing her wife, 49-year-old Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi, according to a warrant filed in San Diego County Superior Court last week and released Monday.

Lorena Marodi, the victim's mother, told officials that approximately one week prior to her death, "Rebecca told Yolanda that she was leaving her and ending their marriage," according to the warrant.

Lorena Marodi also provided officials with Ring camera footage of the night of her daughter's death.

In the footage, Rebecca Marodi is seen being chased across the patio by Olejniczak, screaming "Yolanda! Please..I don't want to die," the warrant said. Olejniczak responded, "You should have thought about that before," and appeared to stand in front of Marodi with a knife in her right hand, according to the warrant. There appeared to be blood on both Marodi's back and Olejniczak's arms.

Olejniczak can be heard telling Marodi to go inside in the video. Marodi repeatedly asks for Olejniczak to call 911, and then the two enter the residence, the warrant says.

Several minutes later, the front-door camera captures Olejniczak wearing different clothes, loading "pets, random items and some luggage" into a silver Chevrolet Equinox, according to the warrant.

Approximately an hour after Olejniczak left her house, her vehicle entered Mexico, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Police said in a statement on Friday that the sheriff's office has "alerted authorities on both sides of the border about this suspect."

An associate of Olejniczak shared with investigators a text from the suspect the day after the murder, reading, "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me, she met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her…I'm sorry," according to the arrest warrant.

"Based on video surveillance from the residence depicting Yolanda with a knife standing in front and pushing Rebecca who was covered in apparent blood, Yolanda fleeing to Mexico and the text message Yolanda sent to a close friend stating she 'hurt' Rebecca, I believe Yolanda stabbed Rebecca Marodi multiple times ultimately causing Rebecca's death," the warrant said.

This is not the first crime Olejniczak has been accused of killing their partner. In 2003, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing her then-husband to death and was sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to officials. She served the time and was released, after which she met Marodi.

Olejniczak is believed to be driving a silver 2013 silver Chevrolet Equinox with a California license plate 8BQJ420, according to officials. Police also said the suspect is traveling with a small white dog.

Last week, Cal Fire confirmed Marodi's death in a statement posted on social media.

"It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca 'Becky' Marodi," officials said. "Captain Marodi served over 30 years with CAL FIRE, primarily in Riverside County, but also serving time in San Bernardino and San Diego Counties. The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends and her CAL FIRE family."

Police said anyone with information about the location of Olejniczak is urged to call 911 or the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.

