Are the Boston Celtics the favorites to win the 2025 NBA Finals? | Kevin O'Connor Show

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The NBA landscape is currently awash with powerhouse teams jockeying for playoff positioning, but one team seems to be emerging as a favorite: the Boston Celtics. On a recent episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," NBA analyst Ben Taylor sparked a conversation about the Celtics being potential NBA Finals favorites. This take wasn't just about their current win-loss record, but a deep dive into the intricacies that make this team uniquely potent.

Look at the Celtics' numbers. In March, they went 12-1 despite Jayson Tatum missing a few games. Kristaps Porzingis had a breakout stretch, averaging over 24 points in a mere 29 minutes per game with impressive shooting splits. As O'Connor put it, "KP, when he's playing at the level that he is now, makes the Celtics feel like the absolute Finals favorites on a tier of their own."

The magic of the Celtics isn't just in individual performances; it's about versatility. Taylor highlighted that both the Celtics and teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are versatile, often throwing different lineups and coverages to keep opponents on their toes.

But is this surge sustainable? O'Connor voiced concerns over Porzingis’ mysterious illness. "He sat on the bench with an illness that he supposedly couldn't shake," he remarked, dipping into conspiracy theories about possible load management. With the Celtics being cautious about player health, maintaining this pace isn't guaranteed.

Even with their spate of injuries, the Celtics are duking it out in a league where other giants like Oklahoma City and Cleveland are battling for supremacy.

As the season noses toward the playoffs, the Celtics' journey may hinge more on health than heft. Can they keep their stars in peak form?

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.