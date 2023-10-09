Are the 49ers beatable? Broncos eat crow, Jaguars & Colts impress | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.)

Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.

00:55 - Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

10:30 - New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots

16:50 - Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars

22:35 - New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

26:15 - Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons

29:35 - Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

34:00 - New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

28:25 - Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions

42:45 - Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

44:55 - Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals

47:20 - Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

49:40 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings

54:10 - MNF Preview: Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."