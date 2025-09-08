Appeals court upholds $83 million judgment against Trump for defaming E. Jean Carroll

(NEW YORK) -- A federal appeals court in New York on Monday upheld the $83.3 million judgment imposed on President Donald Trump for defaming former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in 2019.

"Trump has failed to identify any grounds that would warrant reconsidering our prior holding on presidential immunity. We also conclude that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury's damages awards are fair and reasonable," the opinion said.

