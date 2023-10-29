AP Top 25: Oklahoma falls to No. 10 following loss to Kansas

Oklahoma tumbled down to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 following its loss to Kansas on Saturday.

The Sooners entered Week 9 undefeated, but they dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to the Jayhawks in Lawrence. Elsewhere in the top 10, Oregon moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 following a convincing road win over Utah.

Ahead of Oregon, the top five teams in the poll did not change. Georgia is still occupying the No. 1 spot ahead of No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington.

Georgia, which beat Florida 43-20 on Saturday, received 48 first-place votes. Michigan, which had a bye, received nine first-place votes while Ohio State and Florida State received three apiece.

The top 10 was rounded out by No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Penn State ahead of Oklahoma at No. 10.

Aside from Oklahoma, there were a few other noteworthy falls in the rankings. Oregon State lost at Arizona late on Saturday night and subsequently fell from No. 11 to No. 16. Utah also fell five spots — from No. 13 to No. 18 — following the loss to Oregon.

Elsewhere, Louisville jumped up three spots to No. 15 after a shutout victory over Duke, UCLA moved up three spots to No. 20 after a home win over Colorado and No. 22 Kansas and No. 25 Kansas State both returned to the Top 25.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will reveal its first rankings of the season on Tuesday. But for now, here’s a look at the full AP Top 25 entering Week 10.

Georgia

Michigan

Ohio State

Florida State

Washington

Oregon

Texas

Alabama

Penn State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

LSU

Missouri

Louisville

Oregon State

Air Force

Utah

Tennessee

UCLA

Tulane

Kansas

James Madison

USC

Kansas State