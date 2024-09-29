National

AP Top 25: Alabama is the new No. 1

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) celebrates his game-clinching interception with Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) (Vasha Hunt/AP)

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll after its win over Georgia on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide move up from No. 4 to the top spot, while the Bulldogs drop to No. 5 in the rankings.

Texas slips to No. 2 after a two-week stay atop the poll. The Longhorns defeated Mississippi State on Saturday, 35–13. Ohio State remains at No. 3, while Tennessee moves up one spot to No. 4. Oregon takes the No. 5 ranking, jumping up two spots.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Utah

19. Oklahoma

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Louisville

23. Indiana

24. Illinois

25. UNLV

