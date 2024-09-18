Another Southern California community faces gas shutoffs amid landslide threat

NEW YORK — As the embattled cliffside city of Rancho Palos Verdes continues to face indefinite utility shutoffs due to landslide risk, a neighboring Southern California community has lost gas services this week.

Officials from Rolling Hills, an adjacent city on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, announced that SoCal Gas shut off services to 34 homes in the area on Monday.

Additionally, electricity company Southern California Edison announced 51 households are preparing to lose power indefinitely no later than Wednesday evening, according to a statement from Rolling Hills officials.

This means services could be shut off any time before Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. PT, according to officials who note the utility companies are responsible for notifying customers of their service status.

Mayor Leah Mirsch released a statement Monday, saying, "The safety and well-being of our residents remains the City's top priority."

"We are all impacted by the outages and are committed to holding the utility companies accountable – pushing them to implement solutions that will restore services both quickly and safely," Mirsch added.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the Portuguese Bend area of Rancho Palos Verdes as SoCal Gas and Southern California Edison shut off services to nearly 250 residences due to broken pipes and power lines causing hazards.

Residents in the growing landslide zone, which officials said earlier this month had spread about 680 acres over the past year, were advised to leave the area following the loss of vital power.

Photos show foundational damage to multi-million dollar properties and the surrounding roadways have become a reality amid the increasingly shifting landscape.

Newsom said land movement in the area has "significantly accelerated following severe storms in 2023 and 2024."

Larry Chung, vice president of electric utility company Southern California Edison (SCE), said during a community meeting this month that there's "no timeframe" for power restoration in the impacted areas due to the instability of the land.

"We can not predict how much the slide will accelerate in the coming weeks and months," Chung said.

The Rancho Pales Verdes Peninsula is located about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

"There is no playbook for an emergency like this one," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area, said at a news conference on Sept. 1. "We're sparing no expense. This is bigger than Rancho Palos Verdes. This land movement is so gigantic and so damaging that one city should not have to bear the burden alone."

Hahn said at the time the county committed $5 million to respond to the disaster.

It has not been announced if L.A. County's funding and Newsom's executive order will extend to the Rolling Hills community.

Charlie Raine, a Rolling Hills resident, told ABC News affiliate KABC-TV he's worried about his elderly neighbors in the wake of the shutoffs.

"There's a lot of people that are dealing with this, and it's overwhelming for them," he told the outlet. "I'm somewhat capable of doing this for myself, certainly, and I feel sort of obligated to help other people try and get through this."

Rolling Hills officials said the Rotary Club of Palos Verdes Peninsula is organizing donation efforts for residents who have been affected by the landslide.

Generator and solar installation permits are being expedited to support alternative power solutions, according to officials.

