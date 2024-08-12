National

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the USGS says

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday.

People reported feeling it strongly across the Los Angeles area. A medical building shook and residents said glasses and dishes rattled in many places.

The quake comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude temblor hit southern California and was also widely felt in Los Angeles. That quake caused no injuries or major damage.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

Monday’s quake was centered near the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometers) below the surface.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!