Alex Ovechkin scores goal No. 891, moves to within 4 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894

Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 891 for the Washington Capitals on XXXX night against the XXXX, putting him four away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record of 894.

Ovechkin notched the goal, the record 322nd power play score of his career, on a rebound from John Carlson that was deflected by Dylan Strome.

Ovechkin's goal was his 38th of the season, inching him closer to the 14th 40-goal season of his 20-year NHL career. He's currently tied for third in goals scored this season and will likely come up short in his bid for a 10th Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have eight games to play in the regular season. Now that Ovechkin is in striking distance of Gretzky's record, "The Great One" will soon be accompanying NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to every Capitals game until the record is broken.

Capitals remaining schedule

Wed, Apr 2: at Carolina, 7 p.m. ETFri, Apr 4: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. ETSun, Apr 6: at Islanders, 12:30 p.m. ETThu, Apr 10: vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ETSat, Apr 12: at Columbus, 7 p.m. ETSun, Apr 13: vs. Columbus, 6 p.m. ETTue, Apr 15: at Islanders, 8 p.m. ETThu, Apr 17: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET

NHL top-10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)2. Alex Ovechkin (891)3. Gordie Howe (801)4. Jaromir Jagr (766)5. Brett Hull (741)6. Marcel Dionne (731)7. Phil Esposito (717)8. Mike Gartner (708)9. Mark Messier (694)10. Steve Yzerman (692)