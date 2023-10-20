ALCS, NLCS: Astros vs. Rangers, Phillies vs. Diamondbacks scores, highlights, news and live tracker

The MLB playoffs continue Friday, starting with Game 5 of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros (5:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Houston tied the best-of-seven series 2-2 Thursday in Arlington by jumping on the Rangers early and keeping the pressure on for a 10-3 win. While both teams are even now, the Astros seem to have the momentum. The team has outscored the Rangers 57-18 (+39) in their past five games in Arlington. That run differential is the best in MLB history throughout five road games by any team against a 90-win opponent, per ESPN Stats & Info.

On Friday, the Astros will look to win their third straight game. Game 5 will feature the same pitching matchup as Game 1. When Rangers right-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Astros' Justin Verlander battled last, Texas claimed the victory.

Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is next on tap (8:07 p.m. EST, TBS).

Thursday's Game 3 contest was a low-scoring pitchers' duel at Chase Field in Phoenix that ended with Ketel Marte walking it off in the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks in the 2-1 win. But it's the Phillies who lead the series 2-1, while Arizona looks to even things on Friday. Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez will start for Philadelphia. The D-backs plan to lead with Joe Mantiply.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates from NLCS Game 4 and ALCS Game 5 on Thursday.