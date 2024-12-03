Al-Shaair's hit on Lawrence, Eagles win battle of the birds & college football flag planting | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

In this episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy start off with the Battle of the Birds, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a tightly contested game that came down to the struggles of kicker Justin Tucker. Kyle shares his belief in Tucker and what the future Hall of Famer taught him behind the scenes about his kicking philosophy.

Next, they dive into the hit heard around the league when Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit Trevor Lawrence as he was sliding to end a play, an act that resulted in Al-Shaair receiving a three-game suspension from the NFL. Gerald explains why the game moves so much faster in real life than you perceive it on TV.

The Chicago Bears grabbed headlines on and after Thanksgiving, following their late-game meltdown on Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The 23-20 loss led to Chicago firing head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday. The guys talk about the reported frustrations in the Chicago locker room that led to Eberflus’ exit.

Then, the duo takes a look at rivalry weekend in college football, including whether it’s fair or foul to plant your flag on your opponent’s field following a win. This act, which resulted in a few scuffles, sparks a discussion, along with their thoughts on the new playoff system.

They then dive into their “Drive to Win” segment, where they highlight this week’s standout performances and predict the winners of Week 14’s most exciting matchups.

(1:41) - Eagles’ win over the Ravens

(19:15) - Al-Shaair’s hit heard around the league

(30:35) - Bears fire Eberflus

(35:38) - Fair or Foul: Planting a flag on your opponent’s field

(43:43) - College Football’s new playoff system

(48:49) - Drive to Win

(54:08) - Week 14 picks

