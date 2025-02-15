Agency data shared by DOGE online sparks concern among intelligence community

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has sparked concerns within the intelligence community after it posted information about an agency that oversees U.S. intelligence satellites to its newly launched government website.

The DOGE website, updated earlier this week to include information about the federal workforce across agencies, contained details about the headcount and budget for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency responsible for designing and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites, according to a review by ABC News.

Multiple intelligence community sources told ABC News that this likely represents a significant breach.

John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former acting undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, said that anytime any details about U.S. citizens working for one of the intel agencies is released, it puts their safety in jeopardy.

A former CIA official who served on classification review boards called the incident a "significant" breach, "particularly if it involves the budget and personnel of the NRO," adding that "it could be even more significant if it involves declassifying sensitive information under executive authority."

Mick Mulroy, an ABC News national security and defense analyst and a former CIA officer, said "I do not know whether classified information has been publicly disclosed but there are several reasons that the size, budget, and of course names of those in the intelligence community should not be publicly disclosed."

"Our adversaries want to collect as much information as they can to determine what we are doing, how we are doing, the extent of our investment in intelligence collection and of course the identity of those involved so the can be targeted for intelligence purposes," Mulroy said.

HuffPost was first to report the information on DOGE's website.

The NRO and a spokesperson for DOGE did not respond to requests for comment. The bottom of the DOGE.GOV page states, "Workforce data excludes Military, Postal Service, White House, intelligence agencies, and others."

