After shooting at Georgia high school, students will return next week for half-days

ATLANTA — (AP) — Students at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta will return to campus for half-days beginning next week, Barrow County school officials announced Tuesday, after a Sept. 4 shooting that killed four people and injured nine others.

The school system northeast of Atlanta said the Winder high school will start at the normal time of 8:15 a.m., but it will run with shortened periods and dismiss at 12:40 p.m. between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4. Then the already-scheduled fall break takes place, and officials plan to resume full-day classes after that starting Oct. 14.

The idea is for Apalachee's 1,900 students to "ease back into the routine at a comfortable pace," school system officials said in an online document. The district's 13,000 other students restarted school last week. Superintendent Dallas LeDuff has said more than 90% returned.

In a recent joint video with LeDuff, Apalachee Principal Jessica Rehberg promised “a thoughtful, gradual return to school,” saying officials are “prioritizing the well-being and comfort of every student as we move forward together.”

Officials said Tuesday that more law enforcement officers would be providing security, more counselors would be on hand for students and employees, and other resources including therapy dogs would be available.

Apalachee High School's J Hall, the wing where the shooting took place, will be blocked off and remain closed for the rest of the school year, Barrow officials said. For the remainder of the fall semester, students taking social studies classes will be bused to a building about 4.5 miles (7 kilometers) away, and temporary buildings are planned for the Apalachee campus by January.

The system said it would offer an open house for students and families at the main campus and the satellite building on Monday.

The shooting killed teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Another teacher and eight more students were wounded, with seven of those hit by gunfire.

Colt Gray, who was a 14-year-old student at the school, has been charged as an adult with four counts of murder, and District Attorney Brad Smith has said more charges are likely in connection with the wounded.

Authorities have also charged Gray's father, Colin Gray, alleging that he gave his son access to the gun when he knew or should have known that the teen was a danger to himself and others.

