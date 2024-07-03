Aces post WNBA's largest attendance since 1999 in Caitlin Clark's visit to T-Mobile Arena

Caitlin Clark is an All-Star. She also remains big business for the WNBA, as do the Las Vegas Aces.

In a much-anticipated game against Clark's Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, the Aces posted the largest regular-season single-game attendance the WNBA has seen since 1999, with 20,366 fans at the sold-out NHL arena.

The Aces typically play their games in the Michelob ULTRA Arena, but moved this game to T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, due to increased ticket demand stemming from Clark's popularity.

ACES FANS, WE MADE HISTORY!!! 👏



Tonight is the highest regular season single-game attendance in the @WNBA since 1999.#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/X7hECoRGk7 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 3, 2024

While it's easy to credit Clark, the Aces' own local popularity was also likely a major factor in that number. They were already the first team in WNBA history to sell out every one of the regular-season home games.

The four WNBA regular-season games with higher attendance are actually tied for first with 20,674 fans, via Washington Mystics sell-outs of what is now known as Capital One Arena in 1998 and 1999. The Mystics actually held the entire Top 5 before this game, thanks to their own game against Clark.

The most-attended game in the playoffs is a Detroit Shock-Los Angeles Sparks WNBA Finals game in 2003 with 22,076 fans.

As Callie Lawson-Freeman of the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes, the Aces' attendance mark is also the largest attendance ever seen at T-Mobile Arena at a professional sporting event, despite the venue also hosting numerous hockey games (including Stanley Cup Final games), MMA bouts and boxing matches.

The only T-Mobile event to see more fans: a college basketball game between Duke and Gonzaga in 2021, which saw 2,389 fans.

The Aces defeated the Fever 88-69 for their fifth-straight win, with Kelsey Plum leading all scorers with 34 points plus six rebounds and five assists. Clark had 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting, plus 11 assists, six rebounds and six turnovers.