911 calls from Trump assassination attempt in Butler County released

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — More than a dozen 911 calls from the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler County, Pennsylvania, were released on Wednesday, reflecting moments of fear and confusion after a gunman opened fire at the outdoor rally.

"They just tried to kill President Trump," a 911 caller reported.

"We have an emergency. We're at the Trump rally," another caller said.

The 15 recordings, some of which capture the sounds of chaos in the background, were released by Butler County.

The first call came in at 6:12 p.m., about a minute after shots rang out. Trump was eight minutes into his speech when the shooting began, according to officials.

"We're at the Trump rally -- gunshots," a woman shouts above loud crowds.

"Yep, the police are on their way," the dispatcher responds.

"You better get over here quick!" the woman says.

The gunfire killed Corey Comperatore, 50, and critically injured two other attendees, Jim Copenhaver and David Dutch.

"I have a woman on the line, her husband was shot at the Trump rally," a dispatcher from neighboring Allegheny County reported.

Another call came from a woman who was trying to locate her husband, who, she told the call taker, had been shot and taken by paramedics.

Trump was left with a bloodied ear before a Secret Service sharpshooter killed the suspected gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The bipartisan House task force investigating the assassination attempt outlined the security failures of the U.S. Secret Service and lack of coordination with local law enforcement in an interim report released earlier this week.

The report revealed that there was "inadequate planning and coordination by the Secret Service with state and local law enforcement before and during the July 13 rally."

The preliminary findings are based on 23 transcribed interviews with local law enforcement officials, thousands of pages of documents from local, state and federal authorities as well as testimony from a public hearing on Sept. 26, according to the task force.

The task force concluded that the attempt on Trump's life was "preventable."

Trump returned to the Butler site earlier this month for a rally marked by enhanced security measures around the fairground, during which he thanked the first responders and the community that rallied behind him in the wake of the assassination attempt.

ABC News' Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.