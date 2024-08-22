80-year-old dog walker killed in carjacking, man arrested: Police

SEATTLE — A man has been arrested after he allegedly carjacked an 80-year-old dog walker, leaving her with fatal injuries before stabbing her dog to death, according to police.

James K. Hayes, a 48-year-old Seattle resident, was found and arrested Thursday morning in the murder of 80-year-old Ruth Dalton.

Police expect he will be charged with first-degree murder, murder during the commission of a robbery and first-degree animal cruelty. He has eight prior felony convictions -- including a vehicular homicide conviction from 1993 -- and a history of mental health concerns.

Police said he had a knife on him with blood on it when he was arrested.

Police were able to identify the suspect after they received a 911 call reporting that an individual was hurting a dog. An animal control officer then responded to the scene and found a dog that was stabbed to death. The dog was wearing a tag identifying the victim as its owner and the victim's car was found nearby.

Crime scene investigators were able to lift fingerprints from the victim's phone, which was in the car, and identify the suspect.

Seattle Police responded to a report of a carjacking on Wednesday and found a citizen giving aid to a woman who was down on the road.

Officers took over life-saving efforts until Seattle Fire Department officials showed up and took over. The victim died of her injuries Wednesday, police said.

Witnesses then told investigators that they had seen a struggle between the woman and the suspect inside the vehicle while the vehicle was moving. The vehicle then drove off the road and a struggle between them continued with the suspect trying to push the victim out of the vehicle as she resisted, according to police.

A witness then stopped their car in the road and came to assist her and the suspect took out a knife. The witness then backed away and retrieved a stick or bat and came back to try and help the woman, according to police.

The car then began to move across the road and crashed into two parked vehicles and the woman was struck during the crash. The suspect drove away from the scene and the victim was left on the street.

Police believe the suspect then drove to a park, stabbed the dog and fled on foot.

"We want to thank the community for the heroic actions of passers-by who just happened to see something like this happening and tried to intervene," Eric Barden, the deputy chief of the Seattle Police Department said during a press conference.

Police said they are unsure how the suspect got into the car before the carjacking and said that is under investigation. Police do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other -- they think it is a random incident.

There were at least two dogs in the car, one of which escaped the car.

"This is a tragic and horrific incident where a wonderful member of our community was active and participating vibrantly in her community at 80 years old and that was snatched from her and from her family and friends and the community by virtue of this senseless violent act," Barden said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.