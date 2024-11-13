76ers sitting Joel Embiid, Paul George for 'injury management' vs. 1st-place Cavs

The Philadelphia 76ers are following through on their plan.

Joel Embiid and Paul George are both listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to "left knee injury management."

Their status confirms a plan by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who said in the offseason that "Paul and Joel probably not play many back to backs, if any." George and Embiid both played in Tuesday's loss to the New York Knicks.

The 76ers will also be without All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who's sidelined for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. The Cavaliers are looking to improve on a 12-0 start to the season.

The 76ers fell to 2-8 with Tuesday's loss to the Knicks, continuing to raise questions about their playoff viability just 10 games into the season. They're in 14 place out of 15 Eastern Conference teams, a game ahead of the 2-10 Toronto Raptors.

