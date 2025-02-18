76ers reportedly reach 2-year deal with Lonnie Walker IV after brief EuroLeague stint

Lonnie Walker IV is returning to the league.

Walker struck a last-second deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday afternoon, his agent told ESPN's Shams Charania . Walker and the 76ers agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal.

Walker started this season with Žalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania, and he's been competing in the EuroLeague. He had an NBA opt-out clause in his deal with the club which expired on Tuesday. The 76ers, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein , pressed to strike a deal with Walker on Tuesday while guard Eric Gordon is sidelined indefinitely with a wrist injury.

Walker, who the San Antonio Spurs selected with the No. 18 overall pick in 2018 out of Miami, last played for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds off the bench that season. The 26-year-old has averaged 13.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19 games this season in the EuroLeague.

Walker initially signed a deal to join the Boston Celtics in August, but the team waived him before the start of the season. He’s been trying to get back into the league ever since, and was reportedly drawing interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets before connecting with Philadelphia.

It’s unclear when Walker will make his debut in Philadelphia, which will mark his fourth team in the league. The 76ers will return from the All-Star break on Thursday when they host the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia holds a 20-34 record and has been dealing with significant injury issues all year — especially with star Joel Embiid, who has appeared in just 17 games this season. The 76ers lost five straight entering the break.